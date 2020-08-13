Thousands of El Pasoans without electricity amid 3rd day of record-breaking high temps

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso shattered the record high temperature on Thursday for a third-straight day amid an unusual August heat wave that saw as many as 9,000 homes and businesses lose power.

An El Paso Electric spokesman said crews on Thursday afternoon were dispatched to locate issues and restore power in parts of west, northeast and east El Paso.

Utility officials on prior occasions have indicated that "sustained extreme hot weather does not allow for equipment to cool overnight. This issue causes a strain on the system."

At the El Paso International Airport Thursday afternoon, the high temperature reached at least 106 degrees, surpassing the record of 102 for the date set back in 2010.

ABC-7 Chief Meteorologist 'Doppler Dave' Speelman said triple-digit temperatures typically end come the start of August, but such hasn't been the case this week.

On Wednesday, a new record high of 107 was hit, beating the old record of 102 in 2016. And on Tuesday, El Paso had reached 106 degrees to top the old 105 degree record from 1993.

'Doppler Dave' said the all-time hottest temperature recorded in August was 108 back in 1980.

A Heat Advisory for the El Paso area remains in effect through Friday and the city is operating cooling centers for residents to escape the heat.

The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing to avoid the risk of heat-related illnesses.

