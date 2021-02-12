Borderland braces for cold temps, icy conditions, rain & snow

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas — Forecasters are warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions as storms bring rain and snow along with frigid temperatures to the Borderland this weekend.

The National Weather Service said a quick-moving system would bring rain and showers to the Borderland on Sunday and possibly drop some snow.

"The upper level energy will approach early to midday Sunday, with

rain showers across El Paso, and a mix of rain and snow farther

east. Any mix of rain and snow will quickly transition to all

snow, some moderate at times, across the Otero Mesa and Hudspeth

County, with a mix of rain and snow for El Paso," the NWS wrote in an advisory.

The weather service said the arctic airmass and strong storm system bringing the snowfall combined with "cold temperatures" and "breezy to windy conditions."

The NWS also warned that “travel could become difficult due to slick roads and visibilities reduced."

The City of El Paso indicated it was ready to activate its snow and ice control plan with treatments to key streets and overpasses.

“We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and adjusting our storm response plans to it. Streets crews have all the proper equipment and materials ready to deploy, such as sand or salt,” said the city's Streets and Maintenance Department Director Richard Bristol.

He said a total of 25 vehicles equipped with salt or sand spreaders were ready to comb El Paso streets. Those crews have access to more than 100 tons of sand and salt, Bristol added.

In Las Cruces, city and police officials said they too were bracing for difficult driving conditions and potentially icy roadways.

"Motorists should slow down," said LCPD spokesman Dan Trujillo. "Allow for more travel time when driving in wet weather."

With the drastic drop in temperatures that the region was expected to see this weekend, El Paso Water also urged homeowners to take steps to protect their pipes ahead of the cold front.

"When water freezes, it expands its volume by nearly ten percent, and the pressure can result in broken water lines," explained Denise Parra, a spokeswoman for the utility.

She advised "insulating exposed pipes and faucets outside and around your home, including those in unheated areas like basements, garages, attics, or crawl spaces."

For current weather conditions, live Doppler radar, the latest forecast and any watches or warnings, visit kvia.com/weather.