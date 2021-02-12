El Paso to operate warming centers for bitter cold winter storm

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management is going to operate seven warming centers throughout the city on Sunday and Monday for residents in need a heated place to go during the extremely cold temperatures that are expected to accompany this weekend's winter storm.

Officials said Covid-19 health and safety guidelines would be followed at all the warming centers, which are all libraries, recreation or senior centers that are not currently allowing any activities.

Below are the warming center locations, all of which will be open from Feb. 14 to 15...