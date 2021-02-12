El Paso to operate warming centers for bitter cold winter storm
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Office of Emergency Management is going to operate seven warming centers throughout the city on Sunday and Monday for residents in need a heated place to go during the extremely cold temperatures that are expected to accompany this weekend's winter storm.
Officials said Covid-19 health and safety guidelines would be followed at all the warming centers, which are all libraries, recreation or senior centers that are not currently allowing any activities.
Below are the warming center locations, all of which will be open from Feb. 14 to 15...
- Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.
- Clardy Fox Library, 5515 Robert Alva Ave.
- Marty Robbins Rec Center. 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.
- Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.
- Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave.
- Pavo Real Senior Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.
- San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.
