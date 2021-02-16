Rescue of hiker takes place atop Mount Cristo Rey amid frigid temps
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park firefighters were in the process of conducting a mountain rescue of a hiker on a very cold Tuesday morning.
Fire crews just after 11 a.m. said they had made contact with that person at the top of Mount Cristo Rey and were using an ATV to bring them down.
No further details were immediately available.
Sunland Park Fire Department on scene of a mountain rescue at the top of Mt. Cristo Rey.— SunlandParkFire (@SunlandParkFire) February 16, 2021
Personnel have made contact with the individual and are in the process of bringing the person down utilizing an ATV. pic.twitter.com/LRqNmac7J7
