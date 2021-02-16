Skip to Content
Weather News
By
New
Published 11:33 am

Rescue of hiker takes place atop Mount Cristo Rey amid frigid temps

Sunland Park firefighters at scene of a mountain rescue at Mount Cristo Rey.
KVIA
Sunland Park firefighters at scene of a mountain rescue at Mount Cristo Rey.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park firefighters were in the process of conducting a mountain rescue of a hiker on a very cold Tuesday morning.

Fire crews just after 11 a.m. said they had made contact with that person at the top of Mount Cristo Rey and were using an ATV to bring them down.

No further details were immediately available.

El Paso / New Mexico / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content