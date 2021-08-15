El Paso experiencing 2nd wettest Monsoon Season in history

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- This year's Monsoon Season is officially one for the record books.

According to National Weather Service data released Sunday, the 2021 Monsoon Season is now the second wettest in history.

El Paso had received 8.94 inches of rain between the start of the season on June 15 and the end of Saturday, the NWS said.

That amount tops the very wet 2006 season when El Paso received 8.37 inches of rain.

The NWS said portions of El Paso received 6 inches of rain over the past four days, although El Paso International Airport officially recorded just 1.61 inches during that period.

The average rainfall for an entire Monsoon Season in El Paso is 5.14 inches.