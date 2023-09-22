ABC-7 First Alerts

The ABC-7 weather team issues a First Alert when our weather is expected to change dramatically from what we are accustomed to. An alert can be issued due to an outbreak of much colder air, extreme heat, gusty winds, thunderstorms, winter storms, ice, fog, smoke, pollution, flooding, etc.

We issue these alerts so that our viewers are better prepared for the change - to be able to plan ahead and take necessary precautions.

There are times when our weather alerts either are not as potent as what we anticipated or just completely bust. For instance, we may issue an alert for the potential of severe storms and they just don't materialize. The severe weather ingredients don't mix as well as what we forecast or the storms develop outside of our viewing area. It happens. Weather is constantly changing and can be very challenging.

Weather, like all other sciences, is just that - a science. But, you do the best you can do with your knowledge and technology - which is always advancing.