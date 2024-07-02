Hottest June on record in the Borderland

Our Summer in the Borderland started off on a hot note as this past June was the hottest June on record.

I spoke to a student at the University of Texas at El Paso named Matthew Lazos. Lazos is also a longtime resident of El Paso I asked him about the hot temperatures and he said ", you definitely feel the heat, especially walking to and from classes. It definitely takes a toll on you."

This past June surpasses the June of 1994, but was not the hottest month ever. The hottest month ever was the month of July last year where we experienced 29 consecutive days of triple digits (with the exception of one day out of the month) and set 11 record daily highs, but even with this month being the hottest on record, we still didn't surpass the hottest day in the month of July which was 112 in 1979. The hottest day was 111.

Now, let's rewind back to the June of 1994, where we saw 23 consecutive days of triple digits and set an array of daily record highs. We also set a daily record high of 114 on June 30th, 1994.