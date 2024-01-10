Skip to Content
Chris Christie to end 2024 presidential campaign

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce that he is ending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to announce that he is suspending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a 5 p.m. event in Windham, New Hampshire, according to a source familiar with his plans.

The announcement will mark the exit of the most outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary.

During his remarks, Christie will outline his rationale for the GOP going forward, but he has no immediate plans to endorse another candidate, according to a Republican source.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

