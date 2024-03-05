Skip to Content
Texas House District 77 Democratic primary heading to runoff election

Vincent "Vince" Perez and Norma Chávez.
Update: The race appears to be heading to a runoff election. None of the candidates obtained a majority of the votes.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Vincent "Vince" Perez is taking an early lead for the Texas House of Representatives District 77 race. Norma Chávez has close results to Perez and is likely headed to a runoff election.

Early voting numbers show Perez taking 43% of the vote, followed by Chávez with 31%

The other two candidates are former city council member Alexsandra Anello who has 20% of the vote and El Paso businessman Homer Reza with less than 6%.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

