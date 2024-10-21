Skip to Content
Former Dallas Cowboy Running Back Emmitt Smith supports Renard Johnson for El Paso mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso mayoral candidate Renard Johnson went door to door this morning to get people out for early voting, and he arrived with a surprise.

Former Dallas Cowboys football player Emmitt Smith was alongside Johnson to greet fans and voters.

 Smith and Johnson accompanied one lucky cowboys fan to the voting polls.

Both greeted voters at the polls for about 25 minutes.

After Smith and Johnson visited the county courthouse, and El Pasoans were able to catch both men at Deadbeach Brewery for a luncheon.

"El Paso been great, the food was great," Smith said. "It was actually something different, but it was good. El Paso has always been great. So I really enjoy coming down here and being treated nicely. "

