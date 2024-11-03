Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

Watch Live: Ted Cruz makes El Paso campaign stop in bid for reelection

Ted Cruz on a previous trip to El Paso
KVIA
Ted Cruz on a previous trip to El Paso
By
New
Published 2:31 PM

Watch the campaign stop live below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Senator Ted Cruz is making a campaign stop in El Paso today in his bid for reelection.

The rally, part of Cruz's cross-state bus tour, is happening from 2:30 to 4:00 PM at Million Air El Paso ELP, located at 1800 Hawkins Boulevard, near the El Paso International Airport.

According to a press release from his campaign, Cruz will speak to voters about his record in the U.S. Senate, his vision for the future of Texas, and the stakes of this election.

For information on how to attend, click here.

Cruz is running against Democratic nominee Colin Allred, a congressman from the Dallas area.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Early voting in Texas continues through Friday, November 1, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content