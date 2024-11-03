Watch Live: Ted Cruz makes El Paso campaign stop in bid for reelection

Watch the campaign stop live below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Senator Ted Cruz is making a campaign stop in El Paso today in his bid for reelection.

The rally, part of Cruz's cross-state bus tour, is happening from 2:30 to 4:00 PM at Million Air El Paso ELP, located at 1800 Hawkins Boulevard, near the El Paso International Airport.

According to a press release from his campaign, Cruz will speak to voters about his record in the U.S. Senate, his vision for the future of Texas, and the stakes of this election.

Cruz is running against Democratic nominee Colin Allred, a congressman from the Dallas area.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Early voting in Texas continues through Friday, November 1, 2024.