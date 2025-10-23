Skip to Content
Your Voice, Your Vote

NM Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver running in Lieutenant Governor Democratic primary

Maggie Toulouse Oliver
By
New
Published 10:50 AM

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is running for the Democratic Party of New Mexico's nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

Toulouse Oliver has served as New Mexico Secretary of State since 2016. Before that, Toulouse Oliver served as Bernalillo County Clerk for nearly a decade.

The primary election is scheduled to happen early next year, with the General Election happening November 3, 2026.

Democrat Harold Pope Jr. has also announced his candidacy. Pope is a retired U.S. Air Force officer currently serving as State Senator for District 23, which covers an area west of Albuquerque.

Article Topic Follows: Your Voice, Your Vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.