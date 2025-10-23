NM Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver running in Lieutenant Governor Democratic primary

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is running for the Democratic Party of New Mexico's nomination for Lieutenant Governor.

Toulouse Oliver has served as New Mexico Secretary of State since 2016. Before that, Toulouse Oliver served as Bernalillo County Clerk for nearly a decade.

The primary election is scheduled to happen early next year, with the General Election happening November 3, 2026.

Democrat Harold Pope Jr. has also announced his candidacy. Pope is a retired U.S. Air Force officer currently serving as State Senator for District 23, which covers an area west of Albuquerque.