Watch LIVE: VP Pence headlines RNC night 3, speech expected to attack Biden

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- The Republican National Convention continues Wednesday evening under the theme "America, Land of Heroes" with Vice President Mike Pence closing out the evening from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of a battle during the War of 1812 that inspired Francis Scott Key to write "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Although Pence doesn't typically see himself as Trump's attack dog, a Trump campaign official said the vice president knows he has a job to do, and to expect Pence to "take some lumber to Joe" Biden in the convention's concluding speech of the night.

"He does it with a smile on his face," the official said, adding that Pence will use his remarks to define the Democratic ticket as "out of touch and dangerous for America."

Pence is not expected to spend much time going after Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, according to the official.

Pence will also address the racial unrest in America in his speech at Fort McHenry, according to the senior Republican official. He will make a particular mention of the violence unfolding in Wisconsin.

The vice president plans to steep his remarks in patriotic tones and will make a particular reference to the National Anthem, the official said. Pence is expected to repeat his call for standing during the anthem -- as a sign of respect for the flag -- and use that in his remarks.



The evening's speakers also include Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old political newcomer who won his Republican primary runoff in the North Carolina congressional seat vacated by Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows -- without having the initial endorsement of the White House.



Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is still slated to speak following her recent surprise announcement that she's departing from the White House at the end of the month, citing a need to focus on her family.

Conway's speech on Wednesday evening will mark her second appearance at the 2020 GOP convention. On Tuesday night, she was featured in a short video with other women in leadership positions across the Trump campaign and the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump is also expected to make some sort of appearance.



Those scheduled to speak on Wednesday night include: