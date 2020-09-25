Most Americans say next Supreme Court justice should be chosen by election winner: ABC News poll

Campaign 2020

WASHINGTON, DC -- A majority of Americans oppose efforts by President Trump and the GOP-led Senate to fill a Supreme Court vacancy before the election, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Friday.

The Post-ABC poll, conducted from Monday through Thursday, finds just 38 percent of Americans say the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week, should be nominated by Trump and confirmed by the current Senate.

Meanwhile, 57 percent say it should be left to the winner of the presidential election and a Senate vote next year.

Read more details on the poll's findings in the document below.