Most Americans say next Supreme Court justice should be chosen by election winner: ABC News poll
WASHINGTON, DC -- A majority of Americans oppose efforts by President Trump and the GOP-led Senate to fill a Supreme Court vacancy before the election, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll released on Friday.
The Post-ABC poll, conducted from Monday through Thursday, finds just 38 percent of Americans say the replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week, should be nominated by Trump and confirmed by the current Senate.
Meanwhile, 57 percent say it should be left to the winner of the presidential election and a Senate vote next year.
Too bad. The constitution is clear. FILL THE SEAT. We owe the democrats NOTHING!!!
By RGB’s own words, “the president is in office for FOUR years, not 3 years.” Fill the seat!
The Constitution says the standing president in office fills the seat. Period. If it was up to demoKKKrats even after Trump wins they would want him to wait till the next president comes to office to fill the seat.
57% is “most?” Typical misleading ABC poll and headline!