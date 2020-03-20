Las Cruces Congresswoman self-quarantining after contact with virus patient

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-Las Cruces, has gone into isolation as a precaution, though she is not exhibiting any symptoms after coming into contact with an individual who later tested positive for cornavirus.

Torres Small announced her situation in this statement below to the media.

“I was recently in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Although I’m not exhibiting any symptoms, the House Attending Physician out of an abundance of caution has advised me to self-quarantine. During this time, my top priority will remain ensuring my constituents have the information and resources they need to stay safe and healthy, which is why I will be teleworking from my home and staying in constant contact with local, state, and federal officials as we confront this public health emergency together.”

Torres Small is among at least ten other members of Congress who have self-quarantined as a precaution because of exposure to people who have tested positive. Sen. Ted Cruz, R - Texas, is among them.

So far, two members of Congress have actually tested positive for the virus. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, and Utah Democrat Ben McAdams are each quarantined after their cases were confirmed. It has not been determined how either of them became exposed to the virus.