Doña Ana County averages 1,000 voters a day in 1st week of New Mexico early voting

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- By the fifth day of early voting in New Mexico, Doña Ana County residents had already cast more than 5,000 ballots, according to the clerk's office.

"It's a very encouraging sign to see this many people," said Chief Deputy Doña Ana County Clerk Lindsey Bachman last week.

As of late last week, there were also more than 28,000 applications for absentee ballots, Bachman said. She said there has been a "steady stream" of voters dropping them off.

To have an absentee ballot counted, it must be in the hands of the clerk's office by Nov. 3.

Bachman recommended mailing an absentee ballot by Oct. 27 or dropping it off at secure absentee ballot drop boxes, which are located outside every early voting location. They are only open during early voting hours.

Click here for everything you need to know about voting in Las Cruces during the pandemic, including alternate early voting locations, which open Oct. 17.