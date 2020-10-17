‘It’s incredibly important’: Chalk artist gives Las Cruces residents a sign to vote

New Mexico Politics

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- If you're looking for a sign to vote, this is it.

"It's always important but it seems incredibly important now," said Bob Diven, who created the chalk drawing on Main Street in downtown Las Cruces on Saturday.

Diven teamed up with the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico to remind all Las Cruces residents to head to the polls.

"A lot of people are voting earlier," Diven said. "I've already voted."

During the first week of early voting, Doña Ana County averaged 1,000 voters a day, according to the county clerk's office.

"It's a very encouraging sign to see this many people," said Chief Deputy Doña Ana County Clerk Lindsey Bachman on the first day.

Click here for everything you need to know about voting in Las Cruces during the pandemic, including alternate early voting locations, which also opened on Saturday.