Herrell takes early lead in hotly contested NM 2nd Congressional District

New Mexico Politics

COMPLETE RESULTS: Click here for full election results

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- In one of the country's most hotly contested U.S. House races, Republican challenger Yvette Herrell is off to a big lead, but lots of votes remain to be counted.

Herrell has tallied 26,196 votes or 72 percent in the early going, to incumbent Democrat Xochitl Torres Small's 10,144 votes or 28 percent.

No precincts in the vast 2nd Congressional District in New Mexico have fully reported, and these results represent partial returns from 129 out of 619 precincts.

Torres Small and Herrell faced off in a heated rematch of 2018 in southern New Mexico's swing district.

Two years ago, Torres Small won the district by less than 4,000 votes. Herrell prematurely declared victory on Election Night as the Doña Ana County absent ballot board continued to open mail-in ballots in the days to come.

According to a pre-election poll from the Albuquerque Journal it was expected to be a tight race: 48 percent of likely voters supported Yvette Herrell, while 46 percent of voters favor Torres Small. The rest were either undecided or did not plan to vote for either.

President Trump endorsed Herrell this fall, while Torres Small landed the endorsement of the Republican mayor of Deming.

Both women launched dueling gun ads in attempts to appeal to rural and conservative voters in southern New Mexico.

According to the AP, New Mexico's 2nd Congressional is one of the poorest in the country with one of the highest percentage of Hispanic voters.