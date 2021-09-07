Southern New Mexico congresswoman still pushes Ivermectin for Covid despite FDA, CDC warnings

New Mexico Politics

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico - Against the strong recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell continues to endorse a horse de-wormer as an effective Covid-19 treatment.

"I'm a huge proponent, under doctor's orders, to try whatever other alternative there is," the Republican southern New Mexico congresswoman told ABC-7 after a news conference Tuesday on the Afghan refugee settlement at Holloman Air Force Base.

Herrell also described the Covid-19 vaccination as an "alternative," saying "it's a blessing we have so many options."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has explicitly stated that Ivermectin is not an FDA-approved treatment for Covid-19 and has cautioned against its use, recently tweeting: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

The CDC has also warned about reports to poison control centers across the nation of severe illness caused by Ivermectin use. Overdoses of the drug can cause nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and death.

Ivermectin has been used in small doses to treat parasites such as worms and lice in humans, but it is largely used by veterinarians to de-worm large animals.

"Whether it's a therapeutic, Ivermectin, anything," Herrell said. "Whatever people want to try through their doctor, I'm all for. We see see the studies show some of these work for people, some may not."

Clinical trials of Ivermectin have “yielded insufficient evidence” to treat Covid-19. Scientists have said they would need to perform many more clinical trials to see if it actually worked to treat the disease.

When asked why she endorses a Covid-19 treatment that is not FDA approved, Herrell told ABC-7 that 180 million Americans were treated with a vaccine that was not FDA approved.

On Aug. 23, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Prior to that, the FDA had issued an emergency use authorization for it, which also remains the case for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The FDA states: "The most effective ways to limit the spread of Covid-19 include getting a Covid-19 vaccine when it is available to you and following current CDC guidance."

A recent CDC advisory also reminded the public that vaccination, rather than Ivermectin treatment, “is the safest and most effective way to prevent getting sick and protect against severe disease and death” from Covid-19.