Governor appoints Rex Wilson to fill vacant New Mexico Senate District 33 seat

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed former Lincoln County Commissioner Rex Wilson to represent State Senate District 33. The seat was left vacant after former State Senator Nicholas Paul resigned in October 2025 citing health concerns.

Wilson, a Republican from Ancho, served as county commissioner from 1997 to 2003. Lujan Grisham's office says Wilson is a rancher who previously served as southern region director for Presbyterian Medical Services. He was named Cattleman of the Year in 2017 by the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association.

District 33 covers parts of Otero, Lincoln, and Chaves counties. When a seat is vacated, Lujan Grisham's offices says that under state law, the board of commissioners in each county within the district submits a name to the governor, who then selects a replacement from among the names on the list.

Wilson will serve until November 2026, when an election will take place.

"Rex Wilson brings a strong background in public service, healthcare, and rural New Mexico to the New Mexico State Senate," a spokesperson for New Mexico Senate Republicans stated. "He previously served two terms as a Lincoln County commissioner and spent 18 years as a healthcare administrator, working to improve access to care for local families. A multigenerational rancher in Lincoln County, Wilson has deep roots in the community he hopes to represent."

The spokesperson says that Wilson founded Camp Sierra Blanca at Fort Stanton. This is an alternative education program that uses non-traditional learning pathways to give at-risk youth a second chance. The spokesperson says that this background working with young people, along with Wilson's experience in health services management, has prepared him to serve New Mexico families in the state senate.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the people of Senate District 33. I look forward to getting meaningful things done for my fellow community members and the citizens of our Great State of New Mexico. Let’s get to work.”