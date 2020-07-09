Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody

Politics

WASHINGTON, DC -- Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, has been taken back into federal custody Thursday for violating terms of his early release from prison, his attorney Jeffrey Levine said.

Cohen was released on furlough from prison in late May due to coronavirus fears.

Cohen was serving a three-year sentence in New York after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, tax charges and two campaign finance charges for facilitating hush money payments to two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

Trump has denied having affairs with the women.