today at 2:14 pm
Borderland congressional delegation tweets images of ‘chaos’ at Capitol

Electoral College Protests
AP via CNN
Trump supporters break through a police barrier at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Borderland’s congressional delegation are taking to social media to describe the lockdown of the U.S. Capitol after pro-President Trump protesters clashed with police.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted out that she is sheltering in place in the Capitol, saying "This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created."

Here is more reaction for the Borderland's congressional delegation.

Here is what President Donald Trump had to say about the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C.

David Burge

