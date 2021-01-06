Borderland congressional delegation tweets images of ‘chaos’ at Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Borderland’s congressional delegation are taking to social media to describe the lockdown of the U.S. Capitol after pro-President Trump protesters clashed with police.
U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted out that she is sheltering in place in the Capitol, saying "This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created."
I’m currently sheltering in place. The Capitol building has been breached and both chambers are locked down.— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 6, 2021
This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created.pic.twitter.com/RBAi4IW0Fm
Here is more reaction for the Borderland's congressional delegation.
I am safe, but the violence at the Capitol is entirely unacceptable. I urge all those in Washington today to allow Congress to continue its business as the Constitution requires.— Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) January 6, 2021
We must reject President Trump’s brazen attempts to trample on our democracy.— Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 6, 2021
Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021
The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.
And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.
Here is what President Donald Trump had to say about the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C.
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Comments