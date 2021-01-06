Borderland congressional delegation tweets images of ‘chaos’ at Capitol

Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Borderland’s congressional delegation are taking to social media to describe the lockdown of the U.S. Capitol after pro-President Trump protesters clashed with police.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted out that she is sheltering in place in the Capitol, saying "This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created."

I’m currently sheltering in place. The Capitol building has been breached and both chambers are locked down.



This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created.pic.twitter.com/RBAi4IW0Fm — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 6, 2021

Here is more reaction for the Borderland's congressional delegation.

I am safe, but the violence at the Capitol is entirely unacceptable. I urge all those in Washington today to allow Congress to continue its business as the Constitution requires. — Rep. Yvette Herrell (@RepHerrell) January 6, 2021

We must reject President Trump’s brazen attempts to trample on our democracy. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Here is what President Donald Trump had to say about the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C.