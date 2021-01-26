Several hundred White House officials have been vaccinated

National Politics

Several hundred White House employees had been vaccinated as of Tuesday, two Biden administration officials told CNN, with more expected in the coming weeks.

Most officials who have received vaccinations work for the Executive Office of the President, meaning they operate inside the White House complex, either in the West Wing or Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door. Dozens of staffers are still working remotely but the White House is prioritizing vaccinations for people who work on site and aims to eventually vaccinate all in-person staff, an official told CNN.

Even with the vaccinations, White House officials are still wearing masks when on the grounds and many are working from home or participating in virtual meetings from their offices.

The staffers, including those who have been working remotely, came to the Eisenhower building on Tuesday for their first vaccinations.

White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz told CNN that the latest round of vaccinations came after about three dozen members of the senior staff, national security team and incoming Cabinet nominees received their first doses in early January.

He said the White House medical team was “working toward vaccinating all in-person staff over the next few week to ensure a COVID-safe working environment around the President and key leaders who have national security and continuity of government responsibilities.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.