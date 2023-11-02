Judge Ricardo Samaniego to deliver El Paso’s State of the County address

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will deliver his annual State of the County address Thursday, November 2, 2023 at the Hotel Paso del Norte.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 7 p.m. The El Paso Chamber has invited influential leaders in the El Paso government to hear the address. The Chamber describes the annual event as an opportunity for policymakers to network, collaborate, and celebrate big accomplishments.

“A strong and thriving county begins with informed and engaged citizens,” said Judge Ricardo Samaniego. “By sharing local updates, we empower our community to be active participants in shaping the future of El Paso. I look forward to sharing what El Paso County has been working on!”