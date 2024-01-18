Chuck Grassley discharged from hospital following infection



By Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for an infection, his office announced Thursday.

He is expected to be back at work next week, according to the short statement from the office.

At 90 years old, Grassley is the oldest member of the US Senate. He was elected to the chamber in 1980, after being elected to the US House in 1974.

Grassley had received antibiotic infusions to treat the infection, his office said earlier in the week. He did not vote Thursday on Congress’ short-term funding extension averting a partial government shutdown by the week’s end.

The Senate first passed the measure in a 77-18 vote. The House passed the bill later in the day, 314 to 108. The short-term funding extension sets up two new funding deadlines on March 1 and March 8.

