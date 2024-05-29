First day of jury deliberations in Trump hush money case ends without a verdict

EDITED BY CURTIS YEE

Updated 2:41 PM MDT, May 29, 2024

Jury deliberations began Wednesday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, placing the outcome of the history-making case in the hands of a dozen New Yorkers who have vowed to be fair and impartial in the face of their unprecedented task.

Just hours after embarking on their closed-door discussions, the jury returned with separate notes asking to rehear testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the case and to rehear legal instructions from the judge that are meant to guide them in their deliberations.