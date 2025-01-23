Immigration lawyer discusses President Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order

Among a slew of executive orders passed by President Donald Trump following his inauguration was an order on birthright citizenship.

Birthright citizenship is granted to anyone born in the United States. But now, President Trump hopes to reinterpret the practice under the 14th amendment.

Under the president's plan, those born in the United States could only be granted citizenship if their parents have legal status.

Migrant advocates across the Coachella Valley say this action has lead to increased fears and anxiety among the population.

Ally Bolour, a Palm Springs immigration attorney, says the order is illegal and goes against the highest law in the country, the Constitution.

Bolour says it's likely the presidential action will be litigated to the fullest extent, as 22 states including California have already sued the Trump administration for the order.

"I would think this is going to get litigated to the fullest extent of the law, and that means it will probably land on the desk of the Supreme Court justices. If they take the case, they will decide this. And I believe they will uphold the 14th Amendment because of everything that we discussed."

When speaking about the 14th Amendment, Bolour said, "That's the highest law of the land. It trumps everything, including any executive order. The 14th Amendment is very clear: persons that are born in the United States that are subject to laws of the United States are automatically U.S. citizens."

Bolour says the full outcome of litigation could take months or years to receive.

At the Galilee Center's migrant shelter, Our Lady of Guadalupe, founder Gloria Gomez says Trump's immigration reform is already impacting children in the shelter, who fear going to school and not returning home to their parents.

"Their children do not want to go to school. They are crying. They do not want to be there because the hardships of what’s going on," Gomez said.

To those that are fearful of the orders, Bolour advises those eligible to apply for a U.S. passport as soon as possible and to seek legal advice if they fear for their safety.

Bolour also says any families at risk of deportation should have a plan in place.

If you are interested in connecting with the Bolour / Carl Immigration Group, visit: https://americanvisas.net/