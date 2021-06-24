‘Racist’ shouted at GOP congressman while he pressed education secretary on critical race theory

CNN - US Politics

By Lauren Hakimi, CNN

A GOP congressman was called “racist” during a House Committee on Education and Labor virtual hearing Thursday, as he pressed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona over the teaching of critical race theory.

Rep. Bob Good, a Virginia Republican, repeatedly pressed Cardona over the teaching of critical race theory and the 1619 Project. At one point, New Jersey Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross’ screen popped up and someone shouted “racist” during Cardona and Good’s exchange, but the Republican did not acknowledge that it happened. Good later told CNN’s Manu Raju he wasn’t aware of it at the time but heard about it afterward.

Good was relaying the Loudoun County board of education meeting that devolved earlier this week as the board walked out in the face of parents flooding the meeting to debate the teaching of critical race theory when the virtual House hearing switched to a screen that said “Don Norcross” and “Racist!” was shouted. The hearing then reverted to Good’s face as he continued to speak. Norcross serves on the panel.

Norcross’ office did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

Asked after the hearing what he thought about being called a racist, Good told CNN, “Well, I think it’s telling that for some people when you are criticizing racist … something racist, like critical racist theory, then you are called a racist.”

Asked if he regretted his exchange with Cardona, Good said, “No.”

Cardona repeatedly said it is up to states and school districts to decide on their own curriculum but that “the culturally relevant pedagogy is critically important for students to feel engaged, and part of a school community. And I have confidence in our educators across the country to get it right.”

The 1619 Project is a Pulitzer Prize-winning project aimed at teaching American students about slavery and critical race theory recognizes that systemic racism is part of American society and challenges the beliefs that allow it to flourish.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.