CNN - US Politics

By Sonnet Swire, CNN

This week, President Biden announced he and a bipartisan group of senators reached a long-sought deal on infrastructure, but there are caution signs ahead. Meanwhile, the spotlight remained on the Capitol riot as more January 6 videos were unveiled, the House announced an investigation and the first defendant was sentenced.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 15 headlines.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.