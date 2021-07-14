Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 1:58 PM

House select committee on Capitol insurrection will hold first hearing July 27 with Capitol Police

<i>J. Scott Applewhite/AP</i><br/>Rep. Bennie Thompson
AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Bennie Thompson

By Melanie Zanona and Daniella Diaz, CNN

The House select committee investigating the US Capitol riot will hold its first hearing on July 27 to hear directly from law enforcement officers and others who responded to the attack, and potential witnesses have been asked for their availability and told to save the date.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has yet to name GOP members to the panel.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content