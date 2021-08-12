Justice Barrett denies request for SCOTUS intervention in Indiana University vaccine mandate case

CNN - US Politics

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined a request to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, signaling that similar mandates going into effect amidst a Covid-19 surge could pass legal muster.

Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, acted alone without referring the matter to the full court.

The initial court filing by a lawyer representing Indiana University students marked the first time the justices have been asked to weigh in on the issue as private and public entities are increasingly requiring vaccines in the wake of a new surge of the virus caused by the Delta variant. The school’s vaccine mandate is set to take effect this fall.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

