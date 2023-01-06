Skip to Content
Federal appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks

<i>George Frey/Getty ImagesFILE</i><br/>An AK-47 with a bump stock is pictured here.
By Tierney Sneed, CNN

A federal appeals court on Friday struck down a ban on bump stocks, devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger.

A majority of the full US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals said that bump stocks were not covered by the law that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives used to put the regulation in place.

“A plain reading of the statutory language, paired with close consideration of the mechanics of a semi-automatic firearm, reveals that a bump stock is excluded from the technical definition of ‘machinegun’ set forth in the Gun Control Act and National Firearms Act,” Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote in the majority’s opinion.

Three judges on the circuit court dissented from the ruling.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

