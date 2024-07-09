Biden surprises NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

By Donald Judd, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden awarded the United States’ highest civilian honor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in remarks marking the alliance’s 75th anniversary Tuesday evening, gifting the Norwegian diplomat with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a surprise ceremony kicking off this week’s NATO summit.

“So much of the progress we made in the alliance is thanks to the secretary – he’s a man of integrity and intellectual rigor, calm temperament in a moment of crisis, a consummate diplomat who works with leaders across the political spectrum and always finds a way to keep his moving forward,” Biden said.

Last year, Biden asked Stoltenberg to extend his tenure as NATO secretary general an additional year, citing Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The former Norwegian prime minister has served in the role since 2014.

“I realized – I was talking to your wife, I personally asked you to extend your service, forgive me, that you put your own plans on hold. When the Russian war in Ukraine began, you didn’t hesitate,” Biden told Stoltenberg Tuesday. “Today, NATO is stronger, smarter, more energized than when you began. A billion people across Europe and North America – indeed the whole world – will reap the rewards of your labor for years to come.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.