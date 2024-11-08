DOJ charges three in Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The Justice Department on Friday announced federal charges against three people in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump before the presidential election.

According to court documents, Iranian officials asked one of the men charged, Farhad Shakeri, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran, the Justice Department said.

This is a newly disclosed plot.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

