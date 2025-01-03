Tim Scott celebrates historic milestone as longest-serving Black US senator

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — With the start of the 119th Congress on Friday, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has become the longest-serving Black US senator.

Scott will also serve as the first Black chairman of a Senate standing committee, leading the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, where he previously served as the ranking Republican member when Democrats held control of the chamber in the previous session.

“My goal is simple: make America work for Americans,” Scott said in a statement to CNN. “As we get to work cleaning up the mess from the previous administration, I look forward to working with (President-elect Donald) Trump on his priorities, including paving a path for all Americans to have the necessary tools and resources to achieve their version of the American Dream. We will unlock opportunity, strengthen our nation, and make America the shining city on the Hill again.”

Scott is one of only 14 Black senators to serve in the United States Senate. Scott is the sole Black Republican in the Senate, while there are four Black Democratic senators – including two senators sworn in on Friday: Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware.

Scott was appointed to the Senate in 2013.

