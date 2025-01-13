Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Judge Cannon OKs release of special counsel’s report into Trump and election subversion

By
New
Published 10:42 AM

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — Judge Aileen Cannon said on Monday that she would not block the release of special counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation into Donald Trump and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

However, Cannon has scheduled a court hearing later this week regarding the part of Smith’s report dealing with the classified documents probe.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content