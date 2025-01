(CNN) — Pete Hegseth , President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Defense Department, plans to tell the Senate Armed Services Committee that he would like to restore a “warrior culture” to the Pentagon, according to his opening statement that was obtained by CNN.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.