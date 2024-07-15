Skip to Content
El Paso delegates arrive at Republican National convention in Milwaukee

Published 11:52 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three delegates, including the Chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the Republican National Convention.

EPCRP Chair Adolpho Telles confirmed this to ABC-7 Monday, and also told us he's one of the delegates.

There are also three alternate delegates from El Paso in attendance.

ABC-7 will be speaking with people involved in the convention. Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

