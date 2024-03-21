Anthony, New Mexico City Council agrees to city manager’s departure

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Anthony, New Mexico City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept the resignation of City Manager Mario Juarez-Infante.

Earlier in the year, Juarez-Infante sent his resignation letter to City Trustees. His last day is April 9, 2024, according to the Anthony City Council.

Juarez-Infante recently joined the CRRUA Board "without City of Anthony Board Approval," a City Council representative stated in a news release announcing Juarez-Infante's departure Thursday.