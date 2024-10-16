Congressman Gabe Vasquez headlines healthcare bus tour event in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Representative Gabe Vasquez, who's running for re-election for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, made an appearance at a bus tour stop in Las Cruces for Medicare and Medicaid advocacy Tuesday.

The "Lower Costs, Better Care" bus tour, which is campaigning to keep the Affordable Care Act in place, stopped at the Plaza De Las Cruces Tuesday afternoon.

Las Cruces District 5 councilor Becky Corran also spoke at Tuesday's event.

The bus, dubbed "Care Force One," will travel to more than 17 states, make more than 50 stops, and travel nearly 12,000 miles according to "Lower Costs, Better Care."