El Paso County Sheriff’s Office race: Latest updates on primary election results

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County will soon have a new sheriff for the first time in nearly 2 decades after Sheriff Wiles announced his retirement last year.

Five candidates are eyeing the democratic nomination, and the winner of Tuesday's primary election will face off against Republican candidate Minerva Torres Shelton in the November general election.

Torres Shelton is running uncontested, meaning she automatically secured the republican nomination for the general election.

The candidates for the democratic nomination include EPSO commander Ryan Urrutia, El Paso County Constable Oscar Ugarte, current El Paso ISD Police Officer Michael P. Gonzalez, retired EPPD officer Raul Mendiola, and former assistant chief of the EPSO Jail Annex Robert "Bobby" Flores.

The polls for Tuesday's primary election close at 7 p.m.

