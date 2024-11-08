California air regulators to vote on contentious climate program to cut emissions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators will vote Friday on updates to a key climate program aimed at reducing planet-warming emissions from transportation fuels. The program has garnered backlash from a wide swath of critics — from environmentalists to the oil industry. The rule requires the state to reduce the climate impact of transportation fuels by incentivizing producers to lower their emissions. But environmental groups have said the program isn’t doing enough to support the powering of electric vehicles. The oil industry and state lawmakers have said the agency hasn’t been transparent about how the proposal could increase gas prices.

