The Beatles, ‘BRAT’ summer, country and more: All of the 2025 Grammy nomination snubs and surprises

NEW YORK (AP) — It looks like the 2025 Grammy Awards may be a different kind of award show. Beyoncé leads the nods with 11, bringing her career total to a record-breaking 99 nominations. There’s an incredible diversity of genres represented across the major categories, and women continue to succeed. So… who didn’t make the cut? What were the best surprises of all? Here are a few: The Beatles received a record of the year nomination for their AI-assisted song, “Now and Then.” Charli XCX’s “BRAT” summer has been awarded handsomely. Surprising first-time nominees include Morgan Wallen and Linda Martell, the first commercially successful Black woman musician in country. Latin music is still missing from the major categories.

