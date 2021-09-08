England concedes late to draw 1-1 in Poland in WC qualifying

ap-national-sports

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — England has conceded in the second minute of stoppage time to draw 1-1 at Poland and drop points for the first time in qualifying for next year’s World Cup. Harry Kane’s goal from a powerful 30-meter shot in the 72nd minute looked like it would give England a sixth straight win in Group I but Damian Szymanski headed home from a cross by Robert Lewandowski in a rare sight of goal for Poland. England’s lead in the group was trimmed to four points because Albania beat San Marino 5-0 to move a point above Poland in second place. Hungary beat Andorra 2-1 and was in fourth place, a point behind Poland.