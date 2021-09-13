Yankees move Gleyber Torres from shortstop to second base

ap-national-sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres is being moved back to second base from shortstop by the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old Torres was primarily a second baseman during his first two seasons with the Yankees in 2018 and 2019. He filled in at shortstop when Didi Gregorius got hurt and was moved there for 2020 after Gregorius left as a free agent to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. Torres made nine errors last year and has 18 this season, the second most in the American League behind Toronto’s Bo Bichette. Torres had a pair of errors in a weekend series at the New York Mets.