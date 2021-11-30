Braves exercise 2024 option for manager Brian Snitker

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have locked up manager Brian Snitker for three more seasons after he guided the team to its first World Series title since 1995. The Braves exercised the option for the 2024 season on Snitker’s contract, an expected move for the highly popular skipper who had two more years on his current deal. The 66-year-old Snitker is a Braves lifer, having spent more than four decades in the organization. He has been the manager since 2016, guiding the Braves to four straight NL East titles — capped by this season’s surprising run to the World Series championship.