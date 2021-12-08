Injuries won’t subside as Ravens try to stay atop division

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Since starting the season 5-1 the Baltimore Ravens are 3-3 — and there have been few signs of a letup when it comes to their injuries. The latest major injury for the Ravens was the loss of cornerback Marlon Humphrey who went on injured reserve Wednesday. That takes a two-time Pro Bowler off the field for Baltimore. The Ravens have handled their health problems well enough that they lead the AFC North with five games remaining, but there’s a sense that any one of these injuries could be a breaking point.