Fourth-down failure sends Jets from beating Bucs to tough L

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets were 2 yards away from sealing an unlikely victory. Miscommunication, lack of execution and Tom Brady sent them to another disappointing loss. Wilson was stuffed on fourth-and-2 at the Buccaneers 7 for no gain and Brady rallied Tampa Bay back with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cyril Grayson with 15 seconds left to beat the Jets 28-24 on Sunday. The Jets appeared on their way to pulling off what would have been a stunner against a team that has its sights set on making another Super Bowl run. But they came up just short.