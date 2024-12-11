Golden retriever attacked by dogs in Fabens is now looking to be adopted

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The golden retriever who was attacked by two dogs in Fabens more than a month ago is close to completing his road to recovery and looking to be adopted.

Karen Washington, president of the nonprofit organization Pawsitive Rescuers of El Paso, rescued the dog named Ruper. Washington told ABC-7 that Ruper has now come a long way after battling malnourishment and a tick-borne disease.

Washington says the veterinarian initially thought Ruper had a broken femur but later confirmed this was not the case as he discovered that the 2-year-old dog has hip dysplasia. Washington says it will be important to raise money to help Ruper with his hip dysplasia in order for him to have a high quality of life.

Cheryl Lee, a volunteer with Pawsitive Rescuers who is currently fostering Ruper, told ABC-7 that Ruper has now been reintroduced to dogs once again following the attack. While scared at first, Ruper constantly interacts now with the other dogs he is being fostered with.

Pawsitive Rescuers is currently looking for someone to adopt Ruper. Washington says the nonprofit usually asks for a donation of $150 for adoptions. However, due to the holiday season, Washington says that anyone who wants to adopt Ruper will not be asked for a donation.

To contact Washington, you can reach her through the Pawsitive Rescuers website or call her at (915)240-8358.