Lukaku omitted from Chelsea team vs Liverpool after outburst

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea dropped Romelu Lukaku from the squad for Sunday’s game against Liverpool after the club’s record-signing expressed frustration about his role in the team. The interview was conducted before he scored last Sunday and again on Wednesday in the Premier League but it was only aired later by broadcaster Sky in Italy. The striker said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like manager Thomas Tuchel’s style of play.